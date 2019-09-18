Fatal fall at SC beach hotel happened while taking pictures

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old man who fell to his death from a high-rise hotel balcony at a South Carolina beach had left a note for his napping mom that he was going to take pictures.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says investigators are still trying to figure out how Jacob Matthews tumbled over the 42-inch (107-centimeter) railing Saturday at the Ocean Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach.

Edge says Matthews and his mother just checked into the hotel and were staying on the 15th floor. The coroner told news outlets he can’t say exactly which floor Matthews fell from.

Edge says Horry County has about two or three fatal accidental falls from balconies each year and people need to be careful not to lean over or stand on chairs near railings.