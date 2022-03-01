From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#46. Orangeburg County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -8,252

— #3,121 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.9%

— #36 among counties in South Carolina, #2,768 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 84,223

— #17 largest county in South Carolina, #683 largest county nationwide

#45. Darlington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -5,697

— #3,100 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.3%

— #34 among counties in South Carolina, #2,720 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 62,905

— #23 largest county in South Carolina, #846 largest county nationwide

#44. Marion County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -4,385

— #3,067 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -13.1%

— #43 among counties in South Carolina, #2,981 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 29,183

— #31 largest county in South Carolina, #1,449 largest county nationwide

#43. Williamsburg County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -3,968

— #3,043 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -11.3%

— #40 among counties in South Carolina, #2,921 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 31,026

— #30 largest county in South Carolina, #1,402 largest county nationwide

#42. Clarendon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -3,477

— #3,018 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -10.0%

— #38 among counties in South Carolina, #2,849 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 31,144

— #29 largest county in South Carolina, #1,395 largest county nationwide

#41. Dillon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -3,374

— #3,008 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -10.7%

— #39 among counties in South Carolina, #2,885 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 28,292

— #33 largest county in South Carolina, #1,482 largest county nationwide

#40. Fairfield County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -3,092

— #2,987 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -12.9%

— #42 among counties in South Carolina, #2,973 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,948

— #38 largest county in South Carolina, #1,765 largest county nationwide

#39. Lee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -3,084

— #2,986 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -15.7%

— #44 among counties in South Carolina, #3,050 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 16,531

— #42 largest county in South Carolina, #2,002 largest county nationwide

#38. Bamberg County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,828

— #2,957 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -17.5%

— #45 among counties in South Carolina, #3,085 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 13,311

— #44 largest county in South Carolina, #2,194 largest county nationwide

#37. Chesterfield County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,814

— #2,954 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.1%

— #30 among counties in South Carolina, #2,482 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 43,273

— #25 largest county in South Carolina, #1,109 largest county nationwide

#36. Allendale County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,649

— #2,942 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -24.8%

— #46 among counties in South Carolina, #3,130 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 8,039

— #46 largest county in South Carolina, #2,575 largest county nationwide

#35. Hampton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,612

— #2,938 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -12.3%

— #41 among counties in South Carolina, #2,959 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,561

— #41 largest county in South Carolina, #1,893 largest county nationwide

#34. Marlboro County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,445

— #2,916 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.4%

— #35 among counties in South Carolina, #2,730 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 26,667

— #35 largest county in South Carolina, #1,541 largest county nationwide

#33. Barnwell County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,159

— #2,864 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -9.5%

— #37 among counties in South Carolina, #2,816 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,589

— #39 largest county in South Carolina, #1,783 largest county nationwide

#32. Union County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,845

— #2,811 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.3%

— #31 among counties in South Carolina, #2,516 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 27,244

— #34 largest county in South Carolina, #1,518 largest county nationwide

#31. Abbeville County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,348

— #2,660 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.3%

— #29 among counties in South Carolina, #2,345 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 24,295

— #37 largest county in South Carolina, #1,634 largest county nationwide

#30. Calhoun County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,093

— #2,553 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.2%

— #33 among counties in South Carolina, #2,624 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,119

— #43 largest county in South Carolina, #2,145 largest county nationwide

#29. Sumter County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,045

— #2,526 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.0%

— #25 among counties in South Carolina, #1,717 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 105,556

— #15 largest county in South Carolina, #582 largest county nationwide

#28. Edgefield County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,023

— #2,515 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.8%

— #28 among counties in South Carolina, #2,137 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 25,657

— #36 largest county in South Carolina, #1,573 largest county nationwide

#27. Chester County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -952

— #2,477 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.9%

— #26 among counties in South Carolina, #1,997 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 32,294

— #28 largest county in South Carolina, #1,375 largest county nationwide

#26. Saluda County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -705

— #2,335 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.6%

— #27 among counties in South Carolina, #2,110 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,862

— #40 largest county in South Carolina, #1,878 largest county nationwide

#25. McCormick County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -677

— #2,308 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.6%

— #32 among counties in South Carolina, #2,559 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,526

— #45 largest county in South Carolina, #2,453 largest county nationwide

#24. Colleton County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -229

— #1,856 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.6%

— #24 among counties in South Carolina, #1,660 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 38,604

— #26 largest county in South Carolina, #1,209 largest county nationwide

#23. Greenwood County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 461

— #1,252 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.7%

— #23 among counties in South Carolina, #1,471 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 69,351

— #19 largest county in South Carolina, #777 largest county nationwide

#22. Laurens County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 513

— #1,234 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

— #22 among counties in South Carolina, #1,458 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 67,539

— #20 largest county in South Carolina, #793 largest county nationwide

#21. Newberry County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 522

— #1,227 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.4%

— #21 among counties in South Carolina, #1,376 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,719

— #27 largest county in South Carolina, #1,230 largest county nationwide

#20. Cherokee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,384

— #998 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%

— #19 among counties in South Carolina, #1,213 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 56,216

— #24 largest county in South Carolina, #917 largest county nationwide

#19. Florence County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,162

— #876 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.6%

— #20 among counties in South Carolina, #1,337 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 137,059

— #13 largest county in South Carolina, #473 largest county nationwide

#18. Georgetown County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,168

— #756 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.3%

— #18 among counties in South Carolina, #908 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 63,404

— #22 largest county in South Carolina, #843 largest county nationwide

#17. Jasper County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,157

— #620 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +21.8%

— #6 among counties in South Carolina, #154 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 28,791

— #32 largest county in South Carolina, #1,464 largest county nationwide

#16. Kershaw County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,237

— #617 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.7%

— #15 among counties in South Carolina, #636 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 65,403

— #21 largest county in South Carolina, #821 largest county nationwide

#15. Oconee County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 5,572

— #599 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.6%

— #17 among counties in South Carolina, #721 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 78,607

— #18 largest county in South Carolina, #722 largest county nationwide

#14. Aiken County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 12,138

— #430 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.7%

— #16 among counties in South Carolina, #714 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 168,808

— #11 largest county in South Carolina, #396 largest county nationwide

#13. Pickens County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 13,581

— #410 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.5%

— #13 among counties in South Carolina, #465 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 131,404

— #14 largest county in South Carolina, #490 largest county nationwide

#12. Anderson County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 20,027

— #330 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.9%

— #14 among counties in South Carolina, #501 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 203,718

— #9 largest county in South Carolina, #336 largest county nationwide

#11. Lancaster County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 23,714

— #299 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +32.8%

— #3 among counties in South Carolina, #57 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 96,016

— #16 largest county in South Carolina, #629 largest county nationwide

#10. Beaufort County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 31,567

— #239 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.3%

— #8 among counties in South Carolina, #184 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 187,117

— #10 largest county in South Carolina, #356 largest county nationwide

#9. Dorchester County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 31,922

— #237 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.6%

— #5 among counties in South Carolina, #119 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 161,540

— #12 largest county in South Carolina, #414 largest county nationwide

#8. Lexington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 41,428

— #180 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.4%

— #11 among counties in South Carolina, #271 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 293,991

— #6 largest county in South Carolina, #241 largest county nationwide

#7. Richland County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 43,550

— #173 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.7%

— #12 among counties in South Carolina, #455 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 416,147

— #2 largest county in South Carolina, #172 largest county nationwide

#6. Spartanburg County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 49,830

— #151 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.9%

— #10 among counties in South Carolina, #232 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 327,997

— #5 largest county in South Carolina, #219 largest county nationwide

#5. Berkeley County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 59,983

— #126 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +35.3%

— #2 among counties in South Carolina, #47 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 229,861

— #8 largest county in South Carolina, #299 largest county nationwide

#4. Charleston County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 65,801

— #116 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.2%

— #9 among counties in South Carolina, #207 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 408,235

— #3 largest county in South Carolina, #174 largest county nationwide

#3. York County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 67,174

— #111 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +31.3%

— #4 among counties in South Carolina, #67 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 282,090

— #7 largest county in South Carolina, #249 largest county nationwide

#2. Greenville County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 89,097

— #77 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.4%

— #7 among counties in South Carolina, #181 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 525,534

— #1 largest county in South Carolina, #135 largest county nationwide

#1. Horry County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 92,762

— #73 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +35.9%

— #1 among counties in South Carolina, #40 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 351,029

— #4 largest county in South Carolina, #206 largest county nationwide