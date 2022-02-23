COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a mentally ill Black man who died in a South Carolina jail are calling for state lawmakers to pass both a hate crimes law and a bill specifying excessive force by officers is illegal.

Jamal Sutherland’s parents appeared Wednesday with members of the Black Legislative Caucus who are unhappy the proposals have stalled in the General Assembly.

The Rev. Nelson B. Rivers calls on South Carolina lawmakers to pass a hate crimes law on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

James Sutherland calls on South Carolina lawmakers to pass bills written after his son died when jail officers shocked him several times and kneeled on his back, at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

South Carolina Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, D-North Charleston, left, promises the parents of Jamal Sutherland he will work to pass bills written after his son died when jail officers shocked him several times and kneeled on his back, at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Sutherland died in January 2021 after he was shocked by employees who then kneeled on his back until he stopped breathing.

The hate crime bill passed the House but is stalled in the Senate. Another bill supported by Sutherland’s family would specify officers using excessive force as a crime.