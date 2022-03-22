COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s department in South Carolina has released dashboard camera footage of a deputy killing a Black man who approached officers with a wooden stake.

The man’s family said the man was moving slowly at the officers and shooting him was not justified.

The footage shows Irvin D. Moorer Charley being shot with a stun gun with no apparent affect. He then runs at an officer as the deputy fires seven times.

This photo provided by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022 shows Sheriff’s Deputy John Anderson. On Sunday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott defended Saturday’s fatal shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley, a Black man who walked towards officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can’t be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed by Anderson after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence. (Richland County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

This photo provided by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022 shows Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Hentz. On Sunday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott defended Saturday’s fatal shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley, a Black man who walked towards officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can’t be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed by Deputy John Anderson after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence. Lott said that Hentz later arrived, and that deputies unsuccessfully tried to use an electrical stun gun to subdue Moorer Charley. (Richland County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

In this image from the body camera video of Richland County Sherrif’s Deputy John Anderson, Irvin D. Moorer Charley, 34, holds a piece of wood as he walks towards Anderson, who is backpedaling, in Columbia, S.C. Moorer Charley was shot and killed after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence. (Deputy John Anderson/Richland County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

A representative for Moorer Charley’s family called on the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to release all videos, saying they show he wasn’t a threat.

The sheriff said the officers were protecting themselves from potentially deadly violence.