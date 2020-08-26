Family of Black teen killed by police in South Carolina calls for new reviews

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Family members of a Black teenager who was fatally shot by a white South Carolina police officer are calling for federal and state authorities to review the case after local prosecutors declined to press criminal charges against the officer.

Joshua Ruffin’s family said Tuesday that they want the U.S Justice Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to open investigations into the 17-year-old’s death.

Authorities have said Columbia officer Kevin Davis shot Ruffin in April while responding to car break-in reports.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s office determined the shooting was justified, saying video allegedly showed Ruffin pointing a gun at Davis. Ruffin’s family says the teenager never pointed the gun.