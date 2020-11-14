Failing students triple in SC’s largest school district

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The number of failing students has tripled in South Carolina’s largest school district over the past year.

The Greenville News reports that 16,047 of the district’s 75,000 students had at least one failing grade on their first-quarter report cards this year. That’s compared to about 5,300 students with at least one F this time last year.

Some of those students attend all classes virtually and others take some classes in person because of the district’s hybrid schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Administrators say results are worse than expected and that the stresses of the pandemic are contributing to the grades.