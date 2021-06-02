Execution set for 2nd SC inmate suing over death penalty law

FILE – This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state’s electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law last week a bill that would essentially restart the state’s stalled death penalty after a lack of lethal injection drugs has delayed several executions. The new law would let condemned inmates choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has issued an execution date for a death row inmate suing the state over a new law forcing inmates to choose between a firing squad or the electric chair.

Court documents show Freddie Owens’ execution is scheduled for June 25.

The court notice comes less than a week after the Supreme Court set an execution date for another man on death row, Brad Sigmon.

A lawsuit filed by attorneys for both Owens and Sigmon earlier this month argue they can’t be electrocuted or shot because he was sentenced under an old law that made lethal injection the default execution method.