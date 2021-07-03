Check the latest forecast

Ex-SC police officer arrested for misconduct

South Carolina News

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A former police officer in Moncks Corner, South Carolina has been arrested and accused of accepting money to dismiss a traffic ticket.

The State Law Enforcement Division said 53-year-old Randall O. Scott faces one count of criminal conspiracy, common law misconduct in office. It’s unknown if Scott has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Investigators say Scott stopped a driver for speeding on Nov. 25 and issued him a ticket.

The driver later contacted Scott asking for help and Scott agreed to take cash in return for dismissing the ticket. But, when the motorist when to traffic court, there were no records of the ticket being paid or the charge dropped.

