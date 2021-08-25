Ex-officer gets 6 months; hit handcuffed man with flashlight

by: AP News

Brian Proffitt

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A former police officer in South Carolina has been ordered to spend six months in prison for hitting a man under arrest and in handcuffs with his flashlight.

Investigators say ex-Florence County deputy Brian Proffitt also left information about the beating out of his initial report in February 2019  and again in a follow up report after being given a chance to change his story.

Proffitt pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault and battery and misconduct in office just before a jury was picked for his trial.

A judge sentenced Proffitt to longer prison terms, but he will only have to serve them if he doesn’t complete four years of probation.

