Ex-deputy, sheriff face 2nd lawsuit over excessive force

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

LUGOFF. S.C. (AP) — A sheriff and a fired deputy in South Carolina are facing a second lawsuit over the officer’s conduct during an arrest.

The latest lawsuit obtained by WIS-TV says ex-Kershaw County deputy Johnathan Goldsmith threw the man against a car and then on the ground after he was handcuffed.

It also says he hit him until a state trooper at the scene broke up the confrontation in November 2019.

The man is also suing Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan saying he knew Goldsmith had problems before he was hired and didn’t properly supervise the officer.

Goldsmith was fired in November 2020 and arrested three months later after a different excessive force complaint.