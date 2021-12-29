Emergency SNAP benefits in SC extended through January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved a request to extend emergency food funding for South Carolina families through the month of January.

Authorized recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be given the maximum benefit allotment based on household size, regardless of income, thanks to the expansion.

Since March of 2020, the emergency expansion has been helping South Carolina families hit hard by the pandemic.

The USDA estimates that in January, 303,858 households will receive emergency allotments, with the agency shelling out approximately $54,459,545 in emergency benefits during that time period. That amounts to about $180 per family.

