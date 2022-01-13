Emanuel AME Church shooting survivor talks nursing scholarship

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Nursing students at Trident Technical College can receive financial assistance thanks to a scholarship created by one Lowcountry woman.

The Polly Sheppard Endowed Nursing Scholarship will be awarded to a Trident Tech student interested in correctional and forensic nursing.

Polly Sheppard, the founder, is a survivor of the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting. She worked as a nurse at the Charleston County Jail for 14 years, a position she said is hard to fill.

“We just need more nurses for corrections, so I figured that would be a good place to start,” said Sheppard.

The scholarship will provide $1,000-$1,500 a year to the recipient. This gift is part of the Sheppard Foundation. Sheppard said she raised money through speaking engagements, as well as donations.

So far, one student has received the scholarship. Trident Tech officials said the amount of money and recipients will grow over time.

Keith Rumrill is the Director of Development at Trident Tech. He said this scholarship money will be a huge help to the students.

“Nursing students face a lot of challenges financially. They have additional expenses, more so than many of our programs here,” explained Rumrill. “So, any financial support is critical for many of them to complete their program or study.”

Sheppard hopes this financial support will encourage more people to take on this profession. She said everyone is entitled to proper medical care.

“We’re all God’s children, so we all need compassionate care,” said Sheppard.

According to Trident Tech officials, to donate to the scholarship text “sheppard” to 843-606-5995 or click here.

More information on how to apply to the scholarship can be found here.

To donate to the Sheppard Foundation, click here.