AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – 5th graders at Byrd Elementary are honoring their teacher, Dana Foster, who was murdered last month.

Police say Foster was shot in her home by her son-in-law, Alexander Carl.

A learning project benefiting the Aiken County Animal Shelter is being held in Foster’s memory.

People are encouraged to donate supplies and items to the shelter through Friday, March 18th.

Dry dog/puppy/cat/kitten food

Litter pans (all sizes)

Wash rags, towels, blankets

Shampoo for dog/puppy/cat/kitten

Water buckets

Small dog dishes

Dog treats

Dog & cat toys

Foster taught for more than 13 years in the district. This was her first year at Byrd Elementary.

Family was very important to her, with the best part being her grandson. She also loved spending time swimming or going to church.