Education, lots of cash, big topics as SC Legislature opens

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – South Carolina legislators are returning to the Statehouse as the 2020 session begins.

Tuesday’s opening day of the Legislature is typically like the first day of school — not a lot gets done.

More than a few lawmakers might be extra tired or not there at all as Clemson University played in Monday night’s national championship football game in New Orleans.

Lawmakers from both parties say their priorities for 2020 are similar to their 2019 goals.

They want to overhaul public education and study whether to sell state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

The state will have an extra $1.8 billion to spend in next year’s budget.