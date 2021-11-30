Edgefield County manhunt continues

EDGEFIELD Co., S.C. (WJBF) – Several South Carolina law enforcement agencies continue the search for Trevonta Langford, who is wanted on three felonies.

“It’s going to end today. We’re going to keep putting resources around him until we can flush him out of these woods. It is as simply as that,” Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland said.

Sheriff Rowland says Langford has been on deputies radar for two weeks. He is believed to have evaded to Atlanta, before returning to Edgefield and threatening a victim and the victim’s family.

Edgefield County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull Trevonta Langford over after 2 a.m. Sunday, when he ditched his car. That started a two-day foot chase.

“In deep woods, we’ve tracked him through swamps, we’ve tracked him down dirt roads, we’ve tracked him where there were no roads,” Sheriff Rowland said. “It’s been one of the most unusual cases of my career. Every step of the way has been hard.”

Langford is wanted on three felonies in Edgefield County: Kidnapping, Criminal Sexual Conduct, and Domestic Violence High and Aggravated Nature.

He is out on bond from a 2017 connection to a homicide by child abuse case in Aiken County. Edgefield County Sheriff Rowland says that case has no bearing on this case.

“Mr. Langford is wanted by our agency for kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, and a domestic charge that is of high and aggravated nature. All felonies,” Sheriff Rowland said.

Edgefield County residents say they have encountered Langford. He has knocked on doors and waved down vehicles, asking for help. Sheriff Rowland says there have been at least three witness encounters. He says Langford is dangerous, but so far has not posed a threat to residents.

Kelvin Thomas owns 4-Way Stop in Edgefield, and says if he sees the suspect, he’s prepared.

“I didn’t fear myself, I was an ex-police officer so I’ve been there before. I just fear for the people in the public that may not have protection or know what to do if somebody comes up like that,” Thomas said.

Eight South Carolina law enforcement agencies are working together to capture Langford. The search has included helicopters, K-9 Units, and deputies from multiple counties.

Aiken, Saluda, Greenwood, and McCormick County Sheriff’s Offices are assisting in the search, along with North Augusta and Aiken Departments of Public Safety, the Department of Natural Resources, and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Langford is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black. If you see Langford, you are encouraged to immediately contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.