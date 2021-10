EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) investigates the discovery of a dead body as a homicide.

ECSO’s Captain Jason Ramey confirmed the body found at Red Oak Grove Road at Hwy 23 was a 32-year old white woman. The body was discovered by a passerby.

ECSO says a suspect is in custody.

The identity of the suspect and the body have not been released at this time.