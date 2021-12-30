Earthquake reported in South Carolina, 5th in 3 days

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — An earthquake Wednesday hit northern Kershaw County in South Carolina, marking the fifth quake in the area since Monday.

WCSC-TV reports the quake was an estimated magnitude of 2.4 and struck about 4:12 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Four mild quakes shook Kershaw County near Elgin on Monday, measuring magnitudes of 3.3, 2.5, 2.1 and 1.7. The first came at 2:18 p.m. The USGS reported the last quake of the day at 10:03 p.m.

People reported feeling tremors throughout the Columbia area and as far away as Lexington, about 40 miles southwest of the epicenter.