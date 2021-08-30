Driver rescued from SUV that crashed into pond

photo: Midway Fire Rescue

LITCHFIELD BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a pond Sunday morning near Highway 17 and Litchfield Country Club Drive in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP was called to the area at 9:03 a.m. Sunday and found a Dodge SUV submerged in a pond. One person was rescued from the vehicle and taken to Grand Strand Hospital, Trooper Tyler Tidwell said.

According to Midway Fire Rescue, a trooper and some good samaritans were already in the pond when emergency crews arrived at the scene of the crash. A Midway Fire Rescue team then went into the water and used emergency tools to extricate the driver and a dog.

Tidwell confirmed that someone jumped into the water but could not confirm that it was a trooper.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

