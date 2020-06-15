Driver killed after car hits home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Saturday’s deadly wreck along Highway 90.

Mercedes Scales, 28, of Longs was killed in the crash, according to Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

Scales was pronounced dead on scene, Dontell said, after her car left the road and struck an unoccupied house on the 8800 block of Highway 90.

The wreck happened just before 5:30 a.m. There was no one else hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue, Horry County police and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.

