Driver charged with DUI in S.C. deadly head-on crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver in a head-on crash in November in Florence County, South Carolina has now been charged with driving under the influence.

Michael Middleton, 37, is charged with DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in great bodily Injury. He is in the Florence County Detention Center.

The November 12 crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on National Cemetery Road at Swamp Fox Drive, according to previous reporting.

37-year-old Sarah Godwin Nettles of Scranton died in the wreck, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.