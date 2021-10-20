Dozens of law enforcement K-9s from across the region are training in Berkeley County

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of K-9 units are in Berkeley County working to get their certifications as police dogs and handlers.

Doug Wannemacher, a master trainer for the North America Police Workdog Association, is working with 50 K-9 teams from 15 law enforcement agencies, including Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, in the county.

“(We) travel the country certifying police dog teams in multiple disciplines,” said Wannemacher. “We have certification bylaws for narcotic detection explosives, human remains.”

Wannemacher went on to say, “The first two days were trying to get through certification … I’m running the venue for narcotics and utility work, we have another venue being run for explosive detection dogs through the Charleston area.”

Dogs from local, state, and federal agencies are part of the training.

“What this is doing this is validating the training that these agencies are going through throughout the year. It makes them reliable.”

So, when you call 911 and a canine team response, you can rest assured they know the latest techniques on how to handle whatever situation occurs.

“I do want to say thank you to Sheriff Lewis and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. It is definitely needed in this day and age that we have reliable dogs out there.”

The training runs through Friday.