Donations needed for Annual holiday event at Beaufort Memorial Cemetery

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) — You have a chance this holiday season to honor local veterans and their families one wreath at a time.

Wreaths Across America started in 1992 with the goal of remembering and honoring our veterans through the laying of Remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud. Now the program is a mainstay at 2500 military cemeteries each year.

“You know sometimes that person is someone you know. You are reaffirming that promise you made to that person. And sometimes it is a complete stranger,” said Joe Reagan, Director, Military and Veteran Outreach, for Wreaths Across America. “You are creating a new bond saying I don’t necessarily know who you are but I am going to learn more about you and I am going to keep your memory alive and live up to the legacy you’ve created for all of us.”

The Beaufort National Cemetery joined the national Wreaths Across America celebration about 16 years ago and has been participating in the Wreaths Across America ceremony ever since.

About 7100 wreaths have been sponsored so far in Beaufort.

Last year, a total of 21,375 wreaths were laid at Beaufort National Cemetery, the most to date. This year’s goal is 26,000.

Volunteers are usually needed and everyone is typically invited to the ceremony and also to help place the wreaths on as many graves as possible.

You can also sponsor a wreath yourself, for someone you know, or for a soldier, airman, Seabee, or marine who doesn’t have a wreath.

To sponsor a wreath or learn more about how to volunteer, click or tap here.