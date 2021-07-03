Dominion agrees with SC regulators on lower rate increase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dominion Energy has agreed with South Carolina regulators on a much lower electric rate increase and promised not to raise rates barring an unforeseen economic disaster for two years.

Dominion will increase rates by 1.46% for South Carolina residential customers, or about $1.81 a month for a typical customer.

The Virginia-based utility original asked for about a 7.7% increase.

The agreement with the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff also calls for Dominion to not seek another rate increase until July 2023 unless there are extraordinary economic conditions that could include a change in corporate tax rates.