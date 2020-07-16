Dog in Charleston County tests positive for virus that causes COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A dog in Charleston County has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

A doctor with Clemson University, Dr. Boyd Parr, said a private veterinarian decided to test the dog for SARS-CoV-2 after one of its owners was confirmed to have coronavirus.

Dr. Parr is a state veterinarian and director of Clemson Livestock Poultry Health.

He said there continues to be no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people based on current knowledge.

“It remains a good idea to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you do with other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from exposure to the virus as recommended by the CDC,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the virus in the dog on July 9.

Dr. Parr said the dog, which was an 8 or 9-year-old Shepherd Mix, had to be euthanized due to his chronic condition.

It is the first confirmed animal detection of SARS-CoV-2 in South Carolina.

Clemson LPH and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) continue to investigate this case with USDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to assure any information relevant to COVID-19 is documented.