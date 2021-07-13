FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Florence officer who was arrested in early July allegedly asked to see a woman’s breasts during an arrest, according to documents obtained Monday by News13.

News13 first reported on Genwright’s arrest Friday. Now, documents we’ve obtained from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy show he pulled over at the Dwewy Carter School to adjust the woman’s handcuffs because she was complaining they were too tight.

At that time, the woman allegedly asked how she could help herself in the situation. Genwright allegedly replied “what’s in it for me?”

The woman allegedly offered money, oral sex, sex, and a “threesome” which Genwright declined, according to the documents. He then allegedly asked to see the woman’s breasts instead, to which she complied.

After the woman posted bond, she called law enforcement and filed a complaint. The woman’s name and the charges she was facing have not been released.

There is video evidence of the assault, according to the arrest warrant. Genwright also reportedly confessed to the crime, SLED reported.

Genwright was fired Wednesday.

