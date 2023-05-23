CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Did you hear the loud boom and feel shaking early Tuesday morning?

People living and working along the Lowcountry coast to those living as far inland as Moncks Corner contacted News 2 regarding what many sounded like an explosion followed by a quick shaking shortly before 9:00 a.m.

A look at the United States Geological Survey did not provide any indication of an earthquake; however, a spokesperson with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 it did not appear to be base-related and said their EOD was not active.

“Getting several questions about a large boom/rumble in the Charleston area earlier this morning. We have no reports of any earthquakes at this time. We’re working to determine the source,” said officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

“Reports of a loud noise across town. Officers are patrolling,” said officials with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

The boom and rumble could be heard in several doorbell videos that were shared with News 2.

“Loud boom shook the house at approximately 8:40,” said one person who lives in Cooper Estates. “My daughter heard it in Creekside and said a friend heard it further north in Hwy 17. We are all trying to figure out what caused the boom!”

“Big explosion on James Island, shook the house,” said one resident.

“We felt our houses shake all over Daniel Island about 5 minutes ago. Any chance y’all know what that was,” asked another.

One witness said they heard what sounded like a jet followed by a boom, leaving many to believe the source was a sonic boom which was likely caused by military aircraft.

News 2 is working to learn more.