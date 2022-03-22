COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — In lieu of the first two chickenpox outbreaks, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging parents to vaccinate their children against preventable diseases.

The two outbreaks happened earlier this month — one in the Lowcountry at a daycare and the other at an Upstate elementary school.

DHEC says a total of at least 70 people cannot return to the place where the outbreak happened because they are infectious or were unvaccinated against the disease. Those who are unvaccinated can return after they receive a chickenpox vaccine or 21 days after the final case is identified.

DHEC says chickenpox usually appears as a skin rash of blister-like lesions on the face, scalp or torso.

“These two varicella outbreaks as well as a decline in childhood vaccination coverage highlight the need for a renewed focus on maintaining recommended childhood vaccinations,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Opidemiologist. “We encourage parents to consult their children’s medical provider to ensure their child’s vaccination record is current.”

DHEC said healthy children experience a mild infection but those with weakened immune systems can experience severe disease. Bacterial infections of skin lesions, pneumonia, neurological complications and other organ systems are some of the complications associated with a severe case of chickenpox.

Prior to vaccines, DHEC said between 10,500 and 13,000 Americans were hospitalized each year with the disease. And while death is uncommon it can occur even in healthy children and adults who are unvaccinated.

Parents who need to make an appointment to vaccinate their children can through DHEC’s county health departments or call the Care Line at 1-855-472-3432.