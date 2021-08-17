DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 hospitalizations up 35% from last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — About 12% of people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Carolina in July were fully vaccinated, according to information released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday.

There were 276 breakthrough hospitalizations and/or deaths, 270 breakthrough hospitalizations and 45 breakthrough deaths, according to provisional data, as of August 4. Vaccine breakthrough cases can be in more than one category, which means that the number of breakthrough hospitalizations added to the number of deaths may not equal each other, according to the health agency.

Those numbers means that .0142% of fully vaccinated people were hospitalized and/or died due to the virus, and .0138% of fully vaccinated people were hospitalized due to it. About .0023% of fully vaccinated people died due to COVID-19, according to the data.

Out of 14, 262 reported cases in July, 88% were not fully vaccinated, according to DHEC. Out of 550 hospitalizations, 77% were not fully vaccinated. Out of 110 deaths, 79% were not fully vaccinated.

The data was released on the same day that DHEC announced an additional 1,991 new, confirmed cases, 286 probable cases, six confirmed deaths and one probable death, as of information it received on Sunday and reported on Tuesday. Out of 21,096 new tests reported to the state, 13% tested positive for the virus.

Tuesday’s update brings the state’s totals to 545,625 confirmed cases, 124,013 probable cases, 8,916 confirmed deaths and 1,199 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

Out of the state’s 13,510 hospital beds, 79.05% were in use, according to DHEC on Tuesday. Of those, 19.08% were occupied with COVID-19 patients. Out of 1,707 intensive care unit beds, 79.79% were in use. About 32.5% of the state’s ventilators were in use.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are 35.6% higher than they were a week ago, according to DHEC on Monday. About .2% more hospital beds were in use than the previous week, and the number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator was 42.8% higher than a week ago. ICUs have seen a 30.2% increase from the previous week, and hospitalization staff shortages were 21.1% higher than the previous week.