DHEC reopens some areas of Beaufort County to shellfish harvesting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials have opened some shellfish harvesting beds in Beaufort County that were temporarily closed, as of sunrise Monday morning.

Shellfish harvesting beds in some areas of Beaufort County have been reopened by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) after being temporarily closed due to a sewer overflow.

“After a 21-day closure that took effect when a sewer line breach occurred in the area, shellfish harvesting beds in all open areas of Battery Creek and portions of the Broad River from the Broad River Bridge south to Archers Creek and east to Malecon Drive in Parris Island are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting,” said Mike Marshall, Manager of DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Section.

For more information on clam and oyster harvesting areas in Beaufort County visit scdhec.gov/shellfish call DHEC’s Beaufort Environmental Affairs Office at (843) 846-1030