DHEC confirms first flu related death in South Carolina this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Thursday that the first person this year has died from flu-related complications.

“Sadly, an individual from the Upstate region has died from complications due to the flu, our first lab-confirmed, influenza-associated death of the season,” said Linda Bell, M.D., State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.

“Unfortunately, we see many deaths, hospitalizations and other serious complications of flu each year in South Carolina,” Dr. Bell said. “The flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu, and DHEC urges everyone six months and older to be vaccinated each season.”

DHEC says those at high risk of serious flu complications are young children, pregnant women, people over the age of 65 and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart or lung disease. Healthy people can also have serious complications from the flu.

The health department is reminding the public that the flu is contagious with symptoms including sudden onset of fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat and nasal congestion.

DHEC is also reminding South Carolina residents that they should get a flu vaccine. The flu vaccine is available at DHEC health departments statewide, doctor’s offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces.

People should also take these preventative measures during flu season:

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. If a tissue is not available, use the crook of your elbow.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

To make an appointment for a flu shot at a DHEC health department clinic, call 1-855-472-3432 or visit the DHEC website.