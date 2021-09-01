DHEC: 86% of people who contracted COVID-19 over the past month were not vaccinated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday released results of an analysis indicating that 86% of South Carolinians who contracted COVID-19 between July 16 and August 15 were not fully vaccinated.

Of the 67,469 cases reported by DHEC over that time period, DHEC was able to determine vaccine status in 21,990. 18,810 out of that 21,990 were not fully vaccinated, meaning they were not two weeks out from their final vaccine dose.

DHEC was able to determine vaccine status in 1,088 hospitalized patients during that time period, 72% of whom were not fully vaccinated.

Vaccine status was available for 384 people who died of COVID-19 over that time period, 78% of whom were not fully vaccinated.

According to DHEC, the findings of this analysis comport with previous findings from June and July.