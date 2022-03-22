CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- An Arizona developer has agreed to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act that impacted wetlands near the Kiawah River.

The Clean Water Act requires any person who plans to fill federally protected wetlands to obtain a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prior to doing so.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a 2018 complaint alleged Paul Edward Mashni and several of his related entities filled wetlands on Johns Island without proper authorization. The complaint alleges that Mashni utilized earthmoving equipment on at least 11 acres of property that he both did and did not own.

The complaint alleges that such action contributed to the destruction and degradation of wetlands at the site.

On Friday, Judge David Norton ordered Mashni to pay $525,000 in civil penalities, purchase seventy freshwater wetland restoration or enhancement mitigation credits, and face potential prohibition from certain activities in water or wetlands at the property on Johns Island. The cost of resolution totals more than $1 million and aims to offset the environmental impact of the alleged violations.

“This is a substantial penalty,” U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina Corey F. Ellis said. “It serves two purposes: to restore the integrity of the waters of the United States and to deter others from polluting those waters.”

The complaint was brought forth on behalf of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers- Charleston District which handles compliance and enforcement of the Clean Water Act and is authorized to address violations through prescribed corrective action, civil monetary penalties, and prescribed removal of the unauthorized fill, work, or structures.

“The objective of the Clean Water Act is to ‘restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters,’” Travis Hughes, the Regulatory Division Chief of the Corps’ Charleston District said. “Because filling and destroying wetlands is not easily undone, the Corps is committed to holding all responsible parties accountable when regulated work in wetlands is undertaken without a permit from the Corps.”