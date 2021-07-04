Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

SC deputy trapped in cruiser 2 hours after crash during chase

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say it took emergency crews nearly two hours to cut a South Carolina officer out of his police car after a crash during a chase.

Investigators say the Florence County deputy was flown to a hospital after being removed from the cruiser. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the deputy’s name or condition.

Investigators say the deputy stopped the driver for a traffic violation around 1 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 52 but the suspect drove off during the stop.

The deputy lost control during the chase and hit a tree.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories