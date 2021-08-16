Deputy shoots accused carjacker after violent 40-mile chase

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a man who carjacked a vehicle, crashed into at least 10 cars during a chase and then charged the deputy at the side of the interstate.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the Sunday shooting.

Officials haven’t yet identified the man who died after the 40-mile chase.

Two other people were taken to hospitals, but are expected to recover.

No deputies or state troopers were injured.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says the man wrecked his vehicle and tried to carjack multiple people who stopped to help.

Foster says the man then rammed multiple vehicles during the chase.