Beaufort Co. deputy fired for taunting noise opponent with his loud truck

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A deputy in South Carolina has been fired after he intentionally drove his loud truck past the home of a man who asked county officials for a noise ordinance.

Beaufort County deputy Christopher Capps told an internal investigator he was wrong to taunt the man with his truck with 38-inch tires.

In disciplinary documents obtained by The Island Packet of Hilton Head, Capps told an internal investigator he was wrong and should be held to a higher standard as a deputy.

After Capps drove by his home, the man chased the deputy and his truck for more than 6 miles before they were both pulled over by other officers.