Deputy fatally shot serving eviction notice in South Carolina

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/AP) – A sheriff’s deputy and Air Force veteran was killed in the line of duty Tuesday.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Andrew Gillette, 37, was shot in the chest while attempting to serve a detention order and an eviction notice around 11:30 a.m.

He was with other deputies at a residence on Thomas Sumter Highway when the suspect, said to be the only person in the home at the time, fired multiple shots.

Despite Gillette wearing a protective vest at the time of the shooting, he died a short time after he was struck.

Cpl. Andrew Gillette pictured right (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)

The man inside the home was also killed. His identity has not been released at this time.

Gillette served in the Air Force for 12 years and had been a Sumter County deputy since 2013. Serving civil papers, such as eviction notices, was a part of his daily routine.

Gillette leaves behind his wife and 11-year-old son.

“Our deepest condolences and our prayers are with his family, especially his wife and son,” the sheriff’s office stated. “We ask that you all keep Cpl. Gillette’s family and our entire Sumter County Sheriff’s Office family in your prayers.”

Flags are flying at half staff outside of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the department, donations made through Serve and Connect in Gillette’s honor will go directly to his family.

At this time, this is the only official donation site for the Gillette family, according to the sheriff’s office.