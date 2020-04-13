Deputy and other driver killed in South Carolina wreck

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy and another driver have been killed in a crash on a South Carolina highway.

Officials said Charleston County Deputy Jeremy Ladue’s cruiser collided with another vehicle around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 near the intersection with Interstate 526 west of Charleston.

Ladue had been a Charleston County deputy for 14 months.

The name of the other driver who was also killed has not been released.

A special team of state troopers is investigating the crash.