Deputy, 2 water utility employees shot in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy and two Spartanburg Water employees were shot Thursday afternoon near Cleveland Park.

Officers responded to the shooting scene near Cleveland Park Drive and Amelia Street.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed that one deputy was shot in the arm and they are expected to be OK.

Spartanburg Water System officials said two employees were shot while making sewer line repairs. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

WSPA spoke with a witness who said he was having lunch when he heard gunshots.

“Then the cops came flying down the street,” he said.

“And then more cops came, and they were trying to get in the house over there, and I think they broke the door down,” he added. “They fired at least 50 shots, maybe more.”

Some roads are blocked near the scene.

The man said: “We ran inside into the back bedroom. Sound was just continuous gunfire.”

“I’m going to go hide in the house now before it happens again because I think the guy is still alive,” he continued.

SWAT teams are currently on scene and is SLED is also responding, the sheriff said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.