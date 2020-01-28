Deputies shoot SC man who fired into girlfriend’s home

INDIAN LAND, SC (AP) – Authorities say a man who fired a gun into his girlfriend’s home has been wounded by police officers who shot him during a gun battle.

Lancaster County deputies say 33-year-old Joshua Hendricks III briefly held his girlfriend, her mother and her 2-year-old son hostage before they slipped out of the Indian Land home Friday night.

Investigators say after the three escaped, deputies rushed in to arrest Hendricks, who fired at them.

The deputies were not hit. Authorities say Hendricks was wounded in the extremities.

He was released from the hospital Saturday and was charged with four counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, first-degree domestic violence and several other charges.