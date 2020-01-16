Deputies shoot man after he fires on officers in SC

NEWBERRY, SC (AP) – Authorities say two deputies in South Carolina shot a man running away from a traffic stop after he fired at them first.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies had a car drive away from a traffic stop around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say when a second deputy arrived from the opposite direction, 25-year-old Shaheme Lindsay stopped his vehicle and started running.

Authorities say Lindsay fired at the deputies, who shot back and wounded him. His condition was not released.

The deputies were not hurt and their names were not released.

Deputies say Lindsay is a suspect in several other area shootings.