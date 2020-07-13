Deputies shoot, kill man, say he pulled gun during arrest

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 26-year-old man who pulled a gun during an attempt to arrest him for failing to stop when a police car turned on blue lights.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis tells news outlets a number of deputies had been looking all day Saturday for Michael Joseph Culbertson of Greenville.

He tells The Greenville News that Culbertson came out of some woods with a gun.

Lewis says the deputies were trying to serve a warrant for failure to stop for blue lights.

