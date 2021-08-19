Deputies seize large quantity of drugs 2 months after deadly overdose

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies seized a large quantity of drugs Wednesday, two months after a deadly drug overdose led to an investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was executed on Bellingham Court in the Florence area, according to deputies. About two kilos of fentanyl, one kilo of methamphetamine, two ounces of cocaine, three ounces of crack cocaine, two ounces of heroin, and eight pounds of marijuana were seized.

Deputies began investigating about two months ago after a deadly overdose. At this time, no arrests have been made. Deputies said the investigation continues, with arrests and charges expected.