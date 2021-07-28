Deputies: SC man accused of cutting another person’s throat

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies arrested a man after they say he tried to kill someone by cutting their throat.

On June 12, deputies were sent to the area of 504 North Schofield Street for calls of a person being cut, according to authorities.

Anthony Williamson, 44, was charged with attempted murder after deputies say he tried to kill someone by cutting them in the throat with a sharp instrument.

The victim was hospitalized as a result of the incident. Williamson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.