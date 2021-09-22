Deputies: Man received life-threatening injuries during dog attack; owner arrested

John Earl Burgess was arrested in charged after his dogs attacked a person in Kingstree.

KINGSTREE S.C. (WCBD) – A 65-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a dog attack that happened last month in Williamsburg County, South Carolina.

Authorities responded to Randolph Street in Kingstree on August 24th for an animal attack. One victim was taken to a medical facility to be treated for life-threatening injuries caused by the animal.

The victim sustained major lacerations and flesh tears on their body which resulted in extended medical treatment, according to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

John Earl Burgess was identified as the owner of “three vicious pit bull terrier dogs,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Further information revealed that the dogs previously showed aggression on multiple occasions and were allowed to roam freely and not be confined. They say Burgess was aware.

Burgess was arrested Tuesday and charged with owning a dangerous animal and allowing it to be unconfined, resulting in injury.

An investigation is ongoing.