Deputies: Dead and malnourished cows found, man charged

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:
cows.jpeg

file image

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (AP) – A South Carolina man has been accused of having a dozen malnourished cows and improperly burying several cows that had recently died.

News outlets report 81-year-old David Walker turned himself in Saturday to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Animal Control received information and searched a property earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office says a search warrant led officials to take 12 cows from the property to a clinic.

Animal Control also found six cows that had not been properly buried.

Walker was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

