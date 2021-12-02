Deputies arrest felon ‘bounty hunter’ for impersonating US Marshals

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies recently arrested a convicted felon that described himself as a freelance bounty hunter after he impersonated US Marshals.

According to the report, deputies were called on November 22 by employees at Creekside Mulch in Moncks Corner.

The employees said that around 12:30 p.m., a man walked out of the woods behind the store and entered the store. He was “dressed in tactical clothing with a shirt labeled ‘Police'” and carrying a shotgun and holstered pistol.

The man, identified himself as Brian Williams, but his real name is Jeremy Hughes (33).

He told the employees that he was with the US Marshals and they were searching the woods for a man dressed in all orange.

Hughes left, but called back shortly after and told the employees that “he had caught the man in orange, and they could relax.”

Deputies arrested Hughes on one charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer.