Demand for earthquake insurance rising after three tremors shake Lowcountry Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many people are still shaken after three earthquakes shook the Lowcountry on Monday. This has sparked many phone calls to insurance agencies with questions about earthquake insurance flowing in.

“We’ve definitely been getting a lot of inbound calls about…do I have it? How does it work? If I don’t have it, can I get it?” said Adam Cantrell, a Downtown Charleston State Farm Insurance Agent.

For most, an earthquake coverage policy can be added on relatively easily. It’s a matter of checking in with your insurance agent to find out the details.

“Everybody should meet with their agent, review what they have. It’s definitely an option, an endorsement that you can pay for and help protect your largest material asset you probably own. I always say you want to be shopping coverage, not price on your home,” explained Cantrell.

WCBD News took to Twitter to conduct a poll on earthquake insurance in the Lowcountry. As of 4pm on Tuesday, 75 people responded to the poll.

20% of voters say they do have earthquake insurance, 61.3% say they do not, and 18.7% say they are not sure.

According to Cantrell, that sample is accurate based on his experience in the business.

In order to make sure South Carolina homeowners have all the information they need on coverage options, State Representative Gil Gatch introduced a bill in February 2021 that would require all insurance agencies to educate their clients on the details of earthquake insurance so they are able to make an informed decision.

“It requires insurance companies to inform homeowners about the risks of earthquakes here in the state and also to afford them the opportunity to get that extra coverage if they so choose,” said Rep. Gatch.

That bill was referred to the Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry in late February.