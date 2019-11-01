Deer goes through SUV windshield, killing South Carolina driver

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is dead after he crashed into a deer, and it went through the windshield of his SUV.

Local media report the Anderson County coroner’s office identified him as 47-year-old Perry Lee Farrow, of Anderson. Authorities say he died of head trauma.

The accident happened Friday about 7:45 a.m.

Coroner Greg Shore says Farrow owned a local moving company and was on his way to pick up employees when he hit the 8-point buck.

The deer was stuck inside the vehicle.

First responders cut Farrow out of the SUV and performed CPR before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

South Carolina wildlife officials recently warned drivers to be especially alert for deer during October and November, the animals’ peak breeding season.