Death investigation underway at SC lake

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway after a person died Tuesday at a Darlington County lake, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon to Lake Robinson, northwest of Hartsville, according to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers. Hardee said the person who died was an adult. Their identity has not been released.

WBTW is working to learn more about how the person died.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.