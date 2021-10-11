Death investigation underway after man found dead at SC club

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in the parking lot of a Greenville County club Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to Club Twist on White Horse Road at 3 a.m. on Oct. 10 after reports of a shooting.

According to the GCSO, when they arrived on the scene, they found an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a vehicle.

The Greenville Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Allen Rodgers Jr., 33, of Piedmont.

Deputies are currently looking for suspects in the case.

This case is under investigation by the GCSO.